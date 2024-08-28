Indopacom chief to visit an EDCA site, says Marcos

United States Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom) Admiral Samuel Paparo is set to visit a Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site, according to President Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos welcomed Paparo in Malacanang in Tuesday.

Paparo will attend the annual meeting of the Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) this week in Baguio City.

"We have a great deal of, there are great many subjects that will be discussed, many decisions that we have to make for the United States and for the Philippines," Marcos said.

"I understand that you were going to visit some sites and one of the EDCA sites so you will see the true situation on the ground," he added.

Marcos said last July that the Balabac Military Runway, one of the four new EDCA sites, was almost complete.

The three other new EDCA sites were the Naval Base Camilo Osias (Santa Ana., Cagayan); Lal-lo Airport (Cagayan); and Camp Melchor Dela Cruz (Gamu Isabela).

Five EDCA sites, which were established since 2016 were Antonio Bautista Air Base (Palawan); Basa Air Base (Pampanga); Fort Magsaysay (Nueva Ecija); Lumbia Air Base (Cagayan de Oro); and Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base (Cebu).

Under EDCA, the US military will place assets and build facilities within bases of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. DMS