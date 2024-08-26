300,000 liters of fuel siphoned from sunken tanker in Limay: PCG

Over 300,000 liters of fuel were collected from a tanker that sank off the waters of Limay, Bataan, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Sunday.

In an update, the PCG said contracted salvor Harbor Star collected 300,439 liters from motor tanker Terranova from August 19 to 24.

Citing the salvor, it said that the rate of oily waste flow during Saturday’s operations was 13,500 liters per hour.

Meanwhile, FES Challenger, the contracted salvor for motor tanker Jason Bradley which sank in Mariveles had continued resealing and patching its manhole and air vents to prepare for the refloating operation.

PCG said the joint oil spill response team conducted coastline foot patrol and observed no oil sheen at Sitio Bagong Sibol, Barangay Mt. View, Mariveles.

It also said that its personnel laid 50 meters of spill boom around MV Mirola 1 while the joint oil spill response team monitored the operations of the contracted salvor, Morning Star. Jaspearl Tan/DMS