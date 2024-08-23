QC mayor says no ASF cases detected

Despite the recent interception of truck carrying hogs that were tested positive for ASF in Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte assures that no African Swine Fever (ASF) cases were detected in the city.

"The Quezon City Government has maintained that there is no detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in the city as it intensified its extensive prevention measures," the local government of Quezon City said on Thursday.

According to the Quezon City Veterinary Department (QCVD), a total of 502 shipments which all came from the provinces of Batangas and Quezon were inspected since the livestock and poultry checkpoints were established in Pearl Drive in Commonwealth Avenue, Kaingin Road in Balintawak, Mindanao Avenue - Tandang Sora Avenue, and Paang Bundok in N.S. Amoranto last week.

"Of the 502, 452 shipments were released, and 46 were returned to origin due to lack of documents. Four shipments were apprehended. A total of 188 pigs tested positive with ASF, which then were culled and buried in another province, the DA said.

"The Bureau of Animal Industry's (BAI) and QCVD also held 153 swine for testing, as the pigs are exhibiting signs and are suspected to be contaminated by ASF.

QCVD and BAI personnel check and validate that all livestock shipments passing through and entering the city have the necessary documents to ensure they are ASF-free.

AsidCity Veterinarian Ana Marie Cabel said that the city veterinarians also conduct regular inspections in markets and grocery stores.

“Our assistance to BAI will not end at the checkpoints. We also check the pork meat in the market and grocery stores, we also check the certifications to make sure that there is no ASF-contained pork that will be able to enter and be sold within the city," she said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said as a highly-urbanized city, piggery and livestock are not allowed in QC.

"We intensified the inspection. We help the BIA to ensure that the virus will not spread in other areas and prevent it from affecting the lives of the QC citizens," she said.

As she confirmed that there are some residents in the city who have backyard piggeries, Belmonte asked backyard hog growers to voluntarily surrender the pigs immediately.

She noted that the local government will provide financial assistance to owners in exchange for these pigs and turn them over to the Department of Agriculture and noted that penalties will only be imposed on owners who have not complied with this directive by August 31.

Once the pigs are determined to be ASF-free, they will be turned over to the Department of Agriculture to be sold in Kadiwa Stores. If contaminated, the swine will be culled and buried.

In 2020, the city government and the QC Council passed and implemented City Ordinance 2990-2020 banning piggeries and poultry farms for food or meat production. Quezon City, classified as a highly urbanized city, is prohibited from having piggery and poultry as stated in Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) Resolution No. R-674, S-2000.

The Ordinance imposes a penalty of P2,000 and imprisonment of three months, or both at the discretion of the court, for the first offense. Second-time violators will receive a fine of P3,000 and five months of imprisonment. For the third offense, a fine of P5,000 and one year imprisonment will be meted out. Robina Asido/DMS