Comelec stops preparations for BARMM plebiscites

Two days after getting blocked by the Supreme Court (SC), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ordered stopped all preparations on plebiscites set to be held in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In an interview, Comelec chairman George Garcia said the Commission en banc has given directives to its field personnel to halt work for the plebiscites to create municipalities of Nuling, Datu Sinsuat Balabaran, and Sheik Abas Hamza, all in Maguindanao del Norte.

He said the order of stoppage was necessary despite the plebiscites having the potential to help the Comelec.

"We would have wanted to hold these plebiscites so we can use them to assess our preparedness in holding the 2025 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections," said Garcia. DMS