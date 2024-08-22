Former partylist representative Casino says he will run for senate in 2025

Former Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Teddy Casino declared his senatorial candidacy for the 2025 elections, on Wednesday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City.

Casino announced his senatorial bid on the day where Former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. was assassinated upon arriving in the Manila International Airport from the United States in 1983. August 21 was the date of the assassination but this year, the government moved it to August 23.

The death of Aquino sparked protests by the opposition against then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who together with his family and associates, left the country in February 1986.

“I purposely chose this historical day in front of the monument of martyrs and heroes who fought for freedom, justice, and the truth, to announce my decision to run for senate in the upcoming election", Casino said.

“My request to the people is to support the entire Makabayan ticket.” he added.

He is the sixth candidate under the Makabayan Coalition Senate's slate following the proclamations of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Partylist Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas, Kilusang Mayo Uno Jerome Adonis, Former lawmaker Liza Maza, and fisher folk leader Ronnel Arambulo.

The filing of candidacy for the 2025 elections before the Commission on Elections will start October 1 until October 8. Marie Manalili/DMS