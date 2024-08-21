Philippines allows entry of limited number of Afghans before they resettle in US

The Philippines has allowed the entry and temporary housing of limited number of nationals from Afghanistan, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

Under the arrangement with Washington, the DFA said the US government "is supporting necessary services for those Afghans temporarily in the Philippines, including food, housing, security, medical, and transportation to complete visa processing" before resettlement to the United States.

"The agreement is currently undergoing the final domestic procedures required for effectivity," a DFA statement said.

The US State Department thanked the Philippine government for supporting Afghan allies of the United States.

Afghan nationals, said to be US supporters, will be staying here until their Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) are issued for resettlement to the United States.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said the agreement covers a limited number of Aghan applicants for a specific period and shall be authorized to stay in Philippines for no more than 59 days.

"They will be subject to full security vetting by Philippine authorities and should secure appropriate entry visa prior to arrival, in accordance with Philippine laws and regulations," Daza said. DMS