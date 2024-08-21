Sara says she will not run for president in 2028

Vice President Sara Duterte said Tuesday it is hard to say if she will seek an elected position in the 2028 elections but said she does not intend to run for president.

''It is difficult to reply regarding 2028 (elections).... 2028 is still far away. You should plan for 2028 in 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2026,” she told a press conference.

Duterte paused when she was asked if she regretted supporting President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as vice president.

She said she only agreed to help him because she hoped that the major projects of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, would be continued.

“After they filed their (certificate of) candidacy, the Marcos siblings (Imee and Ferdinand) came to me. They told me they wouldn’t win if I didn’t help them convince the people in Mindanao and Visayas. So I told them, ‘Okay then. President Duterte had many big-ticket projects in Davao City, Mindanao, and other places in the country that we want to continue,’” Duterte said.

“That’s why we ran on the platform of unity and continuity that we don’t see anymore. Where are the big-ticket projects? They are all gone,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS