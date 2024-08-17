Nearly 98 percent of daily 911 hotline calls from pranksters: Abalos

Nearly 98 percent of daily calls to the government’s 911 hotline are from pranksters, earning a warning from Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos that they will file criminal cases against violators on Friday.

''I am warning you pranksters. We know where you come from. You are on camera. We know your location,'' he said as authorities announced a new 911 hotline system.

Those who are caught doing prank calls could face imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of nor more than P40,000.

''The calls are made to efficiently respond to accidents or crime. Please don't abuse this system,'' he said.

Bernard Delos Santos of the E911 National Call Center said that under the new 911 system, they are receiving an average of 30,000 calls a day, with only 700 or 2.33 percent considered as legitimate distress calls.

With the new system, Delos Santos they are able to filter prank calls.

Abalos, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and other officials showed the capabilities of the e911 Services at the PNP Command Center.

During a simulation exercise, policemen from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) responded to a robbery scenario in Barangay Payatas in 56 seconds. DMS