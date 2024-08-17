Philippines, Singapore exchange MOUs on protection of health workers, environment

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday witnessed the exchange of two memoranda of understanding aimed at protecting Filipino health workers and the environment.

Presented to the two leaders were the MOU on the Recruitment of Filipino Healthcare Workers to Singapore and the MOU for Collaboration on Carbon Credits Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Under the MOU on the Recruitment of Healthcare Workers, both governments will promote the mutual protection of healthcare workers through the observance of fair, ethical, and sustainable recruitment practices in the employment of healthcare workers, anchored on the laws and regulations of both countries.

Currently, there are 250,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Singapore.

The agreement also recognizes the importance of knowledge transfer and the sharing of expertise between the participants through meaningful cooperation in the field of healthcare.

During the Joint Press Conference at Malacanan Palace, Marcos noted that the two countries’ ministries have worked hard on this MOU to “ensure that a balance is achieved between the needs of the healthcare sector of both countries as well as the need for personal development and growth of our healthcare workers.”

“Through this MOU, we express our confidence in Singapore’s legal and judicial system, which will ensure that the rights, welfare, and well-being of our kababayan OFWs will be protected as they pursue their careers in Singapore,” the President said.

In addition to the MOU on the Recruitment of Filipino Healthcare Workers to Singapore, President Marcos said another MOU on Health Cooperation is being negotiated by the health ministries of both countries.

“So that when the contracts of our OFWs are nearing completion, they will be able to reintegrate into the Philippine economy with ease,” Marcos said.

Also presented to the two leaders was the MOU on Collaboration on Carbon Credits Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

“Hopefully, with this memorandum, we will be able to incentivize both industries and individuals to actively work to reduce their carbon footprint, while allowing the government to mobilize financial resources to boost fiscal space,” the President said.

The Philippines became a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in August 1994 and subsequently ratified the Paris Agreement in April 2017.

The President of Singapore arrived in Manila on Thursday for a three-day State Visit to the Philippines.

The two leaders had a bilateral meeting at Malacanan Palace.

Presidents Marcos and Tharman then witnessed the exchange of the agreements.

The Singapore leader was also accorded arrival honors at Malacanan Palace on Thursday afternoon, where he was greeted by President Marcos, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, and Cabinet officials. Presidential News Desk