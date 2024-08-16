Japan, US, and Philippine coast guards hold online meeting on oil spill response assistance

On Thursday, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) held an online meeting with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regarding oil spill response assistance.

This meeting was conducted to provide further assistance to the Philippines following an online meeting last August 7 between Japan and the Philippines on oil spill response.

The PCG explained the current status of oil spills from tankers, and the JCG, USCG and NOAA provided advice on methods for effective oil control and control plans to minimize damage and exchanged views on the future direction of oil control.

Japan expects this support to contribute to the prevention of the spread of marine pollution and the restoration of the marine environment and will continue to work closely with the involved countries.

Two oil tankers sunk recently off Bataan, the first occurring as a storm was leaving the Philippines. Embassy of Japan in the Philippines. Japan Information and Culture Center