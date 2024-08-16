Health department urges Filipinos to stay calm over Mpox

The Department of Health (DOH) urged Filipinos to remain calm despite the orld Health Organization (WHO) declaring Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern.

In a televised public briefing, Assistant Health Secretary Albert Domingo said it is imperative for Filipinos to stay alert.

"We should be knowledgeable on what to do to avoid it. We should always be vigilant," he added.

On early Thursday (Manila time), WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the surge in Mpox cases in Africa.

Domingo said the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) will undertake additional steps in screening arriving passengers, especially those from Africa.

"There is no additional process but since we are on alert, they may have additional questions for those arriving passengers from Africa," he said.

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, with symptoms usually skin rash or mucosal lesions, which can last 2?4 weeks, accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

Domingo said people should practice hygiene, such as washing of hands. DMS