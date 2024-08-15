Families of two missing activists seek Supreme Court help

The families of two activists on Wednesday filed petitions for the writ of amparo and writ of habeas data at the Supreme Court.

According to the Katribu group, Bontoc-Ibaloi-Kankanaey Dexter Capuyan and Indigenous people’s rights activist Jamil de Jesus were kidnapped by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and have been missing for a year.

The PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) had denied the abduction of Capuyan and De Jesus during their search.

“We are now seeking legal remedies from the Supreme Court and hoping that the government will take action to address the enforced disappearance of Dexter, Bazoo, and all desaparecidos,” said Katribu National Convenor Beverly Longid said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS