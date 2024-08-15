「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,830
$100=P5670

8月15日のまにら新聞から

Families of two missing activists seek Supreme Court help

［ 122 words｜2024.8.15｜英字 (English) ］

The families of two activists on Wednesday filed petitions for the writ of amparo and writ of habeas data at the Supreme Court.

According to the Katribu group, Bontoc-Ibaloi-Kankanaey Dexter Capuyan and Indigenous people’s rights activist Jamil de Jesus were kidnapped by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and have been missing for a year.

The PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) had denied the abduction of Capuyan and De Jesus during their search.

“We are now seeking legal remedies from the Supreme Court and hoping that the government will take action to address the enforced disappearance of Dexter, Bazoo, and all desaparecidos,” said Katribu National Convenor Beverly Longid said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2024年8月15日