Thousands greet Yulo, Olympians in parade

By Robina Asido

Filipino Olympians, led by double gold medalist in gymnastics Carlos Yulo, were greeted by thousands during the homecoming parade in Manila on Wednesday.

Residents, workers and students in Manila and Pasay trooped to the streets of Roxas Boulevard and Taft Avenue to see Yulo and other Filipino athletes who recently competed in Paris despite a delay in the start of the parade.

Yulo is the recipient of millions of pesos in incentives from the government and private companies for being the first Filipino to win two Olympic medals. Developers have given at least one condominium to the 24-year-old.

The team arrived Tuesday night and went straight to Malacanang where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos for a dinner reception.

Crowds waved flags and posters and shouted their delight when they saw the athletes on top of a vehicle approach their areas.

Government media caught Mark Yulo, the father of Carlos, with a banner beside him saying ''Caloy, your father is here.'' The Big Story reported that Carlos, in his social media account, said he saw his father and the banner.

Yulo, with other athletes who were on top of a vehicle, threw signed shirts and basketballs to people along the street during the parade that started from Aliw Theater around 4:06 pm.

After an hour-long parade, the Olympians arrived at Rizal Memorial Coliseum at 6:16 pm where more students and fans were waiting.

Yulo, who trained in Japan for seven years before going on his own last year, expressed his gratitude to all the people who supported them.

“Thank you so much. I thank all the people who are supporting us. God bless us all,” he said.

JC Catipon, 12, from Leveriza the same place where Yulo lives in Manila, asked the double Olympic gold medalist for free snacks as he waited to see him while wearing his roller skate on his short pants and sando under the sun before the parade started in front of Aliw Theater.

On the other hand, Ligaya Sardiya, 51, a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel, waited to see the athletes as she is very thankful for the honor they gave to the country.

“I am very thankful to them because they won for our country, thank you so much,” she said.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the city council will pass a resolution declaring August 4 as Carlos Yulo Day.

She said it will be a working holiday and the date chosen because Yulo won his first gold medal.

Lacuna said the local government of Manila will have a separate brief program to present the city’s P2 million cash incentives to Yulo next Monday, August 19.

However, Lacuna presented the city’s P500,000 cash incentive for Olympian pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena at the Mayor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon as Obiena is scheduled to go overseas on Thursday evening. DMS