Senate approves Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that seeks to establish the country’s archipelagic sea lanes to strengthen Philippine territorial integrity.

With 22 affirmative votes and no negative or abstentions, Senate Bill No. 2265 or the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, was approved on third and final reading.

Senator Francis Tolentino, sponsor and principal author of the bill, said it was a “vital instrument in affirming our sovereignty, securing our maritime boundaries, and strengthening our national defense”.

He said that the measure was grounded in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which grants archipelagic nations to designate air routes and sea lanes suitable for the passage of foreign vessels and aircraft.

“By defining these sea lanes, we are exercising our rights as an archipelagic state while also fulfilling our obligations under international law,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino said establishing sea lanes would allow the country to “regulate the flow of international maritime traffic within our waters preventing unauthorized entry and ensuring the passage of vessels adheres to our national laws and regulations”.

“This will also enhance our ability to monitor and control activities within our maritime zones, reducing the risk of illegal incursions, smuggling, and other maritime threats,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS