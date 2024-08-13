Task force urges China to stop ''all forms of provocative and hazardous acts''

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea called on the Chinese government to stop "all forms of provocative and hazardous acts" both in Philippine waters and airspace.

The NTF-WPS made its call as it strongly condemns what it calls as "irresponsible, unprofessional, illegal and dangerous acts of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)" that harassed a Philippine Air Force patrol aircraft near Bajo de Masinloc on August 8.

"Just when the waters of the West Philippine Sea seemed to show calm, the airspace above it was disturbed with acts of aggression. Our pilots and crew responded with focus, restraint and professionalism, unfazed by the aggressive PLAAF jets," the NTF-WPS said in a statement on Monday.

"Thus, we call on the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to cease all forms of provocative and hazardous acts that could undermine the safety of Filipino military and civilian personnel in the waters or in the skies, destabilize regional peace, and erode the trust and confidence of the international community in the PRC," it stated.

"The NTF-WPS also assures that the air and maritime security patrol mission will continue within our sovereign territory, airspace, and exclusive economic zone. The monitoring of our country's airspace will be intensified," it added. Robina Asido/DMS