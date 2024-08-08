China says it carried out joint patrol near Scarborough while Philippines, allies start activities

The Chinese military carried out a joint combat patrol near Scarborough Shoal while the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and its counterparts in Australia, Canada, and the United States began its two-day multilateral maritime cooperative activities off the waters of Palawan on Wednesday.

In a news release around Wednesday noon, Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army announced its "conduct of a joint combat patrol in the sea and air space near Huangyan Island in the South China Sea to test the reconnaissance and early warning, rapid mobility, and joint strike capabilities of the theater troops."

It also emphasized that "all military activities that disrupt the South China Sea, create hot spots, and undermine regional peace and stability are under control."

The news release of the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army was issued after the AFP announced the start of the multilateral maritime cooperative activities with Australia, Canada, and the United States forces on Wednesday morning.

However, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs chief, noted that "initial reports from the ground indicate no trace of Chinese military activity in the area of Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) as of August 7, 2024."

"Aside from the usual illegal encroachment and presence of Chinese maritime militia vessels, we have not monitored any purported exercise or combat patrols," he said.

"We can, however, confirm the presence of three PLA Navy vessels, namely PLA-Navy Wuzhou Jiangdao II Class Corvette, PLA-Navy Huangshan Jiankai II Class Corvette, and PLA-Navy Qujing Jiangdao II Class Corvette, that tailed the ongoing Aus-Can-PH-US Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity. Nevertheless, the safety of our personnel and the overall conduct of the MMCA remains an utmost priority," he added

He also mentioned that "the most recent Chinese exercise in the northern part of the South China Sea took place from 31 July to 02 August 2024" but he noted that "this exercise occurred outside the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)."

"The AFP, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and other relevant agencies, will continue to monitor the situation as part of our mandate to protect our territory, sovereignty, and sovereign rights based on international law," he added.

Trinidad said the multilateral maritime cooperative activities which will run until Thursday feature a variety of naval and air assets from the participating nations.

The exercise conducted within the operational area of Western Command were participated by Philippine contingent from BRP Jose Rizal with a AW159 helicopter and the BRP Ramon Alcaraz; a Poseidon Aircraft (P8A) from Australia; HMCS Montreal and a Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from Canada and USS Lake Erie and a Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopter of the United States.

Trinidad said activities under MMCA which includes "pre-sail briefing, communication exercise (Commex), division tactics/officer of the watch (Divtacs/OOW) maneuver, photographic exercise (Photoex), cross deck landing operations, anti-submarine warfare exercise (ASW Ex), replenishment at sea, contact reporting/maritime domain awareness (MDA), and a final exercise (FINEX)" are designed to enhance interoperability and cooperation among the participating forces.

General Romeo Brawner Jr., AFP chief of staff , lauded the exercise, emphasizing its importance in strengthening regional security and fostering cooperation with our ally and international partners.

"This multilateral exercise underscores the commitment of our nations to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. By working together, we enhance our collective capabilities and demonstrate our shared dedication to maintaining a secure maritime environment," he said. Robina Asido/DMS