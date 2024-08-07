Deportation process of four Japanese suspects ongoing: NCRPO

The deportation process of four Japanese suspects arrested last month who are allegedly part of a telecom fraud group in Pasay and Paranaque is ongoing, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Tuesday.

“As of now, the process of deportation is ongoing and soon they will be deported,” NCRPO Regional Director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said ata briefing.

Nartatez said that they are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) regarding four other Japanese suspects linked to the telecom fraud syndicate.

“If they are in Manila, we will put the arrest (order) ... and if our situation dictates, if they are outside Metro Manila, we can coordinate with the different law enforcement agencies for the arrest,” he said.

Nartatez previously told The Daily Manila Shimbun that eight Japanese suspects who were supposedly part of the group were covered by a deportation order, but only four have been arrested and are detained in the BI warden facility.

In July, the alleged leader of the syndicate was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, while his three cohorts were caught in his residence in Paranaque as they were about to flee. Jaspearl Tan/DMS