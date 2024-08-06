Oil sheen from sunken tanker in Limay, Bataan contained: PCG

The oil sheen from the motor tanker that sank off the waters of Limay, Bataan during the recent monsoon rain had been contained, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday.

In an interview with ANC, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said that the oil sheen from motor tanker Terranova, which was carrying 1.4 million liters of fuel, has been cleared since the fifth day of the oil spill operations.

The salvors are putting steel cups to cover the vessel’s valves, he said.

“In the case of the main threat, which is motor tanker Terranova, the oil sheen has been contained. Since day five, we have been clear of oil sheen. Oil spill booms have been in place,” Gavan said.

“The manufacturing or the fabrication of steel cups to replace the existing canvas-type of cupping bags is underway. Two have been completed as of yesterday, and the salvor is testing these prototypes. They are on their fourth day now. They asked for 15 days to complete this process,” he added.

Gavan said that seawater and diesel fuel would be siphoned from motor tanker Jason Bradley, which sank in the waters of Mariveles, Bataan, since it had no cargo oil.

It only contained 5,500 liters of fuel to operate the vessel’s propulsion engine, he added.

He also said that MV Mirola 1, which was grounded in Bataan, had no operational fuel and was carrying two drums of oil.

“The remaining around 200 plus liters of heavy oil are still being siphoned or being pumped out by our personnel there. The oil spill boom, to ensure that no oil leaks will reach the shore further, has been in place,” Gavan said.

Gavan said the owner of MV Mirola 1 has been “uncooperative” with the PCG lately and has not been coordinating with them. Jaspearl Tan/DMS