Senator Imee Marcos calls on private firms to sponsor athletes

Senator Imee Marcos proposed that private companies should sponsor Filipino athletes similar to her father’s Gintong Alay program, which aimed to help athletes win international sports competitions.

In a forum, Imee said that former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.’s “Gintong Alay” program paved the way for the country to have its “golden age in athletics”.

The program, ran by Marcos' nephew Michael Keon, ran from October 1979 to February 1986. It continued for a few years until it was replaced by the Philippine Sports Commission in 1990.

“I have been saying this since long ago that the athletes who are supporting themselves are having a hard time. We see the problems of (pole vaulter EJ Obiena), basketball amateurs, all our athletes. They always say that the Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) would support them but it seems like it’s not enough,” she said.

“So for me, I wish that we would revive the Gintong Alay program. If you remember, the Philippines was always famous in the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games, Asian Games. Somehow we are able to win…We were well-known because different companies would ‘adopt’ sports. So private companies would take over and basically deal with all the incentives, which were, I am not certain, to some degree, tax-deductible. It would be a good offer if that happens,” she added, citing that San Miguel Corporation used to sponsor basketball.

Asked if the Congress would increase the budget for sports next year, Imee said that there was “very little wiggle room” for it in the 2025 national budget.

“Sports is the last priority,” Imee said.

“There’s very little wiggle room in the 2025 (budget), I believe. That’s why I recommend that we should create a package for private corporations to make it attractive for them to support our sports association and sports superstars,” she said.

Imee noted that the country lacked sports infrastructure such as football fields and gymnastics equipment.

She also said private companies should sponsor talented athletes so they can provide them with proper coaching, training, camps, competitions, and their other needs.

Imee said that the Senate will support the House of Representatives’ resolution which will award Carlos Yulo P6 million for winning two gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I’m not sure if we (Senate) have incentives or if anyone has filed a resolution for it, but I am sure we will support it because he brought us great honor,” Imee said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS