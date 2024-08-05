Seven PCG vessels deployed in Bataan to control oil spills

Seven Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels were deployed as part of the operations to control and disperse oil spill in the waters of Limay and Mariveles Bataan, an official said.

In an interview with dzBB, PCG National Capital Region (NCR) Central Luzon spokesperson Lt. Commander Michael Encina said that these measures are still ongoing, including coastal clean-ups.

“Right now, the oil containment procedures and measures which are being done by the chartered salvor at ground zero are ongoing. They are assisted by our ships. We have deployed seven ships of the Philippine Coast Guard, not just the motor tanker Terranova, we are doing simultaneous operations [for MTKR Jason Bradley and MV Mirola,” Encina said.

According to Encina, the length of the oil sheen has further shrunk to less than a kilometer.

He said the capping of the valves of MTKR Terra Nova, which was carrying 1.4 million liters of fuel when it sunk off the waters of Limay, Bataan, was still ongoing.

“The recapping of the valves is also ongoing to lessen the oil sheen. We have also fabricated metal cappings so that our procedures are safer and more secure before we proceed to siphon,” Encina said.

Encina said they are not discounting the possibility of the ships being involved in oil smuggling, which the Department of Justice (DOJ) has raised as an issue.

He added that the PCG has created a marine casualty investigation team to look into what transpired when the ships sank in Manila Bay.

“For now, the investigation of our team is still ongoing. When we get the result, we will show it and reveal it so we can be transparent about why this happened,” Encina said.

“As (Department of Interior Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr.) said, whoever is at fault will be held accountable,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMD