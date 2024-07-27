Crop damage from monsoon, storms hit P9.7 billion: NDRRMC

Damage to agriculture from the southwest monsoon enhanced by two tropical cyclones reached P9.7 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday.

The biggest damage was reported in Northern Mindanao, where crop damage was estimated at P6,597 billion.

In terms of affected crop area, totally damaged were 351.59 million hectares, the bulk of which was 208.2 million hectares in Northern Mindanao.

Crop area which were partially damaged were 1,004 hectares, with 836.5 at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. DMS