Agri losses due to ''Carina'' and southwest monsoon climb to over P200 million

Damage to agriculture due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and Super Typhoon ''Carina'' reached over P200 million, the Department of Agriculture reported on Thursday.

Based on the assessment of the Regional Field Offices (RFOs) of the Department of Agriculture in Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Western and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and Caraga regions, damage and losses have been reported in rice, corn, high value crops, and livestock amounting to P203.38 million.

The weather disturbances have affected "9,198 farmers, with a volume of production loss at 2,574 metric tons and 10,688 hectares of agricultural areas."

A DA report shows that rice got 94.17 percent which is the most affected crop with a volume loss of 2,299 metric tons and total value of P191.53 million.

The DA noted that of the 10,422 hectares of rice farms affected, 4,047 hectares or 38.76 percent of rice farms no longer have a chance of recovery.

It also shows that 152 hectares of corn with volume loss of 56 metric tons and value of P3.27 million were affected while 94 hectares of high value crops with volume loss of 219 metric tons amounting to P8.50 million were also recorded.

A total of 2,323 livestock or P80.90 thousand worth of chicken, cattle and goats were affected. Robina Asido/DMS