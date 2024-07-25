CADC to uphold West Philippine Sea territorial integrity and sovereign rights: DND

The Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) being implemented by the Department of National Defense (DND) aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to guarantee peace in the country and stability in the region, amid challenges to our territorial integrity and sovereign rights.

“The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver,” said Marcos in his 2024 State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22. “We are now more conscious as a people, and strategic in heightening our aerial and maritime domain awareness. We are continuing to strengthen our defense posture, both through developing self-reliance and through partnerships with like-minded states.”

Through the CADC, the DND aims to broaden the strategic depth of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to project the country’s forces within the country’s legal boundaries, up to the furthest limits of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone and extended continental shelf, notably in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“As expounded by the President, we are relentless in pursuing the modernization of the AFP, with our efforts to further developing our own capabilities as well as partnering with like-minded states to enhance our interoperability and promote regional stability,” said Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro, Jr.

“All of our undertakings under the CADC to build and sustain a credible defense posture ? from the capability upgrade to international partnerships ? will ensure that we can protect our territorial integrity and uphold our jurisdictions. We cannot compromise our rights and the future of our country, especially in the WPS,” said the Defense Chief. DND Defense Communications Service