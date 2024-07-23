PH will not yield on stance to defend WPS: Marcos

The Philippines will not yield in its stand to defend the West Philippine Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

“The West Philippine Sea is not just a figment of our imagination. It is ours. And it will remain ours as long as our love for the Philippines is alive,” Marcos said.

“The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver,” he said.

“We are now more conscious as a people, and strategic in heightening our aerial and maritime domain awareness. We are continuing to strengthen our defensive posture, both through developing self-reliance and through partnerships with like-minded states,” he added.

Lawmakers and government officials gave him a standing ovation.

Marcos thanked the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Coast Guard, and fishermen for their sacrifices in defending the West Philippine Sea. Jaspearl Tan/DMS