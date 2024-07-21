US to do ''what is necessary'' for Filipino soldiers in Ayungin Shoal to get provisions

The United States "will do what is necessary with the Philippines" to ensure that the Filipino soldiers in Ayungin Shoal will get the reprovision they needed in fulfilling their mission.

In a live forum from Colorado on Friday, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US "have tried to consult very closely with the Philippines" about its Rotation and Resupply (RoRe) mission for the troops stationed in Sierra Madre.

"These are decisions they should lead on, how to most effectively reprovision this ship, so that the sailors on board have the food and water and other provisions they need to continue to fulfill their mission. And we will do what is necessary with the Philippines, to see to it that happens," he said

"We will continue to support the Philippines and stand behind them as they take steps," he added.

However, Sullivan said "in terms of specific concepts of operations are the exact way in which the United States would be engaged on, preference is to have the maintenance of the status quo there the capacity of the Philippines to do these resupplies."

"The most important thing right now is to see de-escalation and to see the ability of the Philippines to do resupplies. We believe that is achievable. And we're going to drive to make that happen," he added. Robina Asido/DMS