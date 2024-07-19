Local supply of chicken insufficient, prices range from P190 to P250 a kilo

The price of a kilo of dressed chicken in markets have risen as local production is ''insufficient'', an industry official said Thursday.

Gregorio San Diego, chairman emeritus of the United Broiler Raisers Association (UBRA), told dzBB that importing chickens will not address the situation.

He said the more chickens are imported, prices will increase as local production continues to decrease as they’re trying to recoup their losses.

“This is why our supplies are insufficient. Even the breeders who produce day-old chicks, which are raised to become broilers, also decreased because they were losing money.” San Diego said.

He said current prices of chicken ''will be a bit longer'' as it will take time for breeders to recover their losses.

The price of chicken ranges from P190 a kilo to as high as P250, the Department of Agriculture said. Farmgate prices range from P138 to P140 a kilo. Marie Manalili/DMS