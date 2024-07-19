Comelec wants influencers regulated during May 2025 campaign period

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it is eyeing to regulate social media influencers during the campaign period for the May 2025 national and local elections.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Stakeholders Forum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) organized by the poll body, Comelec chairman George Garcia said: ''What shall we do with social media influencers, the content creators hired by candidates? That is where we want to establish some form of regulation by the Commission."

The poll chief noted how regulation is necessary similar in television, radio, and print.

"What if the content is uploaded for 24 hours on social media? How come only there is a limit of 120 minutes for television?" he said.

Garcia said they are also looking at monitoring expenses in hiring social media influencers by candidates. DMS