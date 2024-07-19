Fishermen lost 60% in income since China imposed four-month fishing ban

Income of Filipino fishermen has been reduced to more than half since China imposed its fishing moratorium which covers the territorial waters of the country in the West Philippine Sea, a militant fishers' group said in a statement Wednesday.

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) said the Filipino fishermen were losing 60 percent of their income since the four-month fishing ban which began last May.

It noted that during the consultation held this month with the “mother boat” operators in Subic town, the group learned that the income of fisherfolk has decreased from P10, 000 to less than P4, 000 every fishing expedition near the Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal).

Pamalakaya-Zambales provincial coordinator Joey Marabe noted that since the the imposition of the fishing moratorium the "presence of Chinese vessels has intensified" in the areas it covered in the West Philippine Sea.

"While we don’t experience direct untoward incidents with these huge vessels, their overwhelming presence effectively impedes our regular fishing activities,” he said.

Ronnel Arambulo, Pamalakaya vice chairperson, called the attention of the government to check the situation and at least provide assistance to the affected fisherfolks.

"The administration of President (Ferdinand) Marcos (Jr.) should look after the Filipino fishermen who need help because of the current situation of their livelihood," he said.

"It has been almost a month since China declared their fishing ban, but we never felt the concern of the administration of (President) Marcos Jr., especially in providing support for their livelihood," he added. Robina Asido/DMS