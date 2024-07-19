Sara will not run for senator in 2025 elections ''for now''

Vice President Sara Duterte announced Thursday that she will not be running for senator in the 2025 midterm polls ''for now''.

In an interview with reporters, she said she rejected requests of both President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte to help their senatorial candidates.

“Before I resigned (as Education Secretary), I had a meeting which President Marcos invited me to, in order to help the administration with their senator-candidates and I told him I will not join the midterm elections for now,” Sara said.

“In a meeting with former president Duterte, by chance, I met former President Duterte, and he invited me to campaign, help, and support the candidates of (PDP-Laban). I also told him I will not be joining the midterm elections for now,” she added.

“I need to think about my direction in the midterm elections next year which is why I am not ready to tell them what I will do in the midterm elections,” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS