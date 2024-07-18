Bicam approves Philippine Maritime Zone Act

The bicameral conference committee on Wednesday approved the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act which seeks to define the internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial seas, contiguous zones, continental shelves, and other territories under the country’s jurisdiction, including its exclusive economic zone (EEZ)

The committee was re-established to reconcile the provisions of Senate Bill No. 2492 and House Bill No. 7819.

In a press briefing, Senator Francis Tolentino said the final version of the bill was approved and would be sent to Malacanang for signing.

“ The salient points are that we included Palawan and the Philippine Rise. Then, we also reconciled the provision on internal waters and archipelagic waters which is legal and technical,” Tolentino said.

“I’s for signing of the President because he said in Singapore (Shangri-La Dialogue) that it needs to be approved,” he added.

According to Tolentino, the measure would clarify the country’s boundaries. Jaspearl Tan/DMS