Five die in Zamboanga City floods, landslides: officials

Five individuals in Zamboanga City died due to floods and landslides caused by the Southwest monsoon, the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the City Government of Zamboanga,

Zamboanga City CDRRMO Chief Elmer Apolinario said that the bodies of Myca Irabon Ortega and her six-year-old son were recovered on Monday, three days after the landslide struck Anuling in Pamucutan.

The search and retrieval operations were conducted with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), barangay officials, and volunteers.

On Sunday, authorities found the bodies of Leonilo Moret, 47, and his son Justine, 10 in the the rivers of San Ramon and Anuling.

Their house in Papaya, Pumucutan was swept away by the mudslide into the river late Friday, during the height of heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon.

Authorities also reported a victim drowning in Barangay Calarian.

The two landslides occurred in Pamucutan on Friday following heavy rains that caused widespread flooding.

Around four thousand families were displaced while houses and government infrastructures were damaged.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Mindanao will continue to experience cloudy skies and rains until Thursday.

“There will be cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers until Thursday,” Pagasa Weather Specialist Benny Estareja said in a phone interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun.

“There are threats of floods and landslides, especially in Northern Mindanao and Caraga,” he added.

Estareja said the rains are caused by a combination of the low pressure area near Mindanao, Davao, and Caraga and the Southwest monsoon affecting Mindanao, SOCKSARGEN, and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Pagasa said that the low pressure area was last seen 310 kilometers east southeast of Davao City. Jaspearl Tan/DMS