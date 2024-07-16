Court sentences partylist congresswoman, former solon and 11 others guilty of child abuse

The Tagum City Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Davao del Norte on Monday found ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro, former Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Satur Ocampo, and 11 others guilty of child abuse, sentencing tjem to several years of imprisonment.

Last week, Bayan Muna and human rights groups in a press conference earlier called on the court to junk the case, maintaining that the accused were rescuing students and teachers from threats from soldiers and a paramilitary group.

In a 26-page ruling dated July 3 but promulgated on Monday, Acting Presiding Judge Jimmy Boco said the accused were guilty of violation of Section 10(a), Article VI of Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

According to the ruling, they were “conspiring, confederating and mutually helping one another taking advantage of the credulity of the 14 minor students of Salugpungan Ta Tanu Ingkanogan Community Learning Center, Inc.” on November 28, 2018 at about 9 pm.

Boco sentenced the accused to four years, nine months and 11 days of prison correcional as minimum to six years, eight months and one day of prison mayor, as maximum.

Castro, Ocampo, and their co-accused were also directed to pay P10,000 in civilian indemnity and P10,000 for moral damages to each of the minors, and an interest rate of six percent per annum.

Four pastors were acquitted for the court’s failure to prove they were guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

“In a joint statement, Castro and Ocampo called the decision of the Tagum court “unacceptable and unjust”.

“This wrongful conviction speaks of the continuing persecution of those who are helping and advocating for the rights of Lumad children and the persistent attacks on Lumad schools and communities,” Castro and Ocampo said.

They said the decision ignored the testimonies of the continued harassment of military and paramilitary forces against Lumad schools and the danger that the students faced.

“The persons who are actually responsible for the forcible closure of the schools as well as the threats and harassment have never been investigated, they added.

Castro and Ocampo said they would appeal the decision.

In response, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) welcomed the decision.

“Justice has been served. The wheels of justice may grind slowly but in the end, justice and truth will prevail. This is a victory of the indigenous people in Talaingod, Davao del Norte who have endured so much exploitation and abuse,” NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Ernesto Torres Jr. said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Mindanao Indigenous People’s Youth Organization said that the decision “gives hope that justice can still prevail and that Indigenous Peoples' rights are worth fighting for.” Jaspearl Tan/DMS