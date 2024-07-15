PH’s biggest farmers’ organization backs Marcos' EO 62

The National Confederation of Irrigators Association Inc. (NCIA) has expressed its full confidence and support for Executive Order 62 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The executive order ordered the modification of nomenclature and tariff rates on various products to ensure the continuous supply of goods and protect the purchasing power of Filipinos.

“The National Confederation of Irrigators Association (NCIA), Inc. consistently believes in the wisdom and brilliance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration in upholding the welfare and contentment of farmers through its various programs, assistance, and interventions that surely and indubitably redound to the benefit of farmers nationwide who are the living proof of the constant support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the sector of agriculture, more specifically to the IA farmer-members,” NCIA’s resolution stated, referring to the Irrigators Association.

The resolution was approved and unanimously adopted by the NCIA on July 10, 2024.

The NCIA is the largest farm organization. Its training and capacity building are under the NIA-IDD.

Copies of the resolution will be submitted to the Office of the President. A copy of it will be personally handed over to Marcos during the inauguration of the Rice Processing System II in Piddig, Ilocos Norte next week. Presidential News Desk