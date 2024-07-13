Preliminary data showed that domestic liquidity (M3) grew by 6.5 percent year-on-year to about ?17.4 trillion in May from 5.6 percent in April. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, M3 increased by about 1.1 percent.

Domestic claims expanded by 10.7 percent year-on-year in May similar to the previous month, as revised. Claims on the private sector grew by 11.6 percent in May from 10.9 percent (revised) in April with the sustained expansion in bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households.

Net claims on the central government expanded by 12.2 percent from 13.9 percent due in part to the sustained borrowings of the National Government.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms rose by 4.9 percent year-on-year in May from 2.1 percent in April. The BSP’s NFA grew by 8.6 percent. Meanwhile, the NFA of banks contracted on account of higher bills and bonds payable. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas