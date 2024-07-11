Leftist groups to protest during State of the Nation Address on July 22

Leftist groups will be holding a protest at Quezon City during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22, the Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (BAYAN) group announced.

BAYAN Secretary General Mong Palatino said Wednesday the rally will be held at Commonwealth, Quezon City at 2 pm.

In a statement posted on Facebook, BAYAN said they will march and protest on the third SONA to “highlight the duplicity and failure of the government in addressing the people's demands for a wage hike, decent jobs, and adequate social services”.

It added that members will also discuss several key issues such as the danger of escalating the conflict in the West Philippine Sea, the rising prices of food and basic commodities, and the demands of various sectors, including workers, the urban poor, fisherfolk, transport drivers and operators, and teachers among others.

Bayan said it is also preparing an effigy to symbolize the feud between Marcos and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Their protest will also feature an oversized ball which the group said will symbolize “the empty promises of Marcos, Jr. and his Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) slogan”.

Palatino made this announcement after human rights groups held a press conference calling for the dismissal of charges against the Talaingod 18, which ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro and Bayan Muna Partylist rep. Saturnino Ocampo is said to belong,

The Talaingod 18 or the members of the National Solidarity Mission (NSM) to Talaingod, Davao del Norte were charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, and child abuse.

However, members of Karapatan, Bayan Muna, Kabataan Party-list, United Church of Christ of Church Philippines, United Methodist Church, and Lumad students said during the press briefing that this was not a case of child abuse since they were rescuing students, teachers, and staff of Lumad schools from the alleged threats of soldiers and the Alamara paramilitary group.

The promulgation of the case is scheduled for July 15 at 8 am in Tagum City. Jaspearl Tan/DMS