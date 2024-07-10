AFP and PCG successfully conduct medical evacuation amidst CCG interference

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) together with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) successfully carried out the emergency medical evacuation of a Philippine Navy personnel stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on July 7.

The PCG swiftly deployed their vessels, BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engano , to rendezvous with the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) of LS-57 in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal.

The PCG faced numerous obstructing and delaying maneuvers by CCG vessels, but they remained steadfast to their humanitarian mission and was able to complete the transfer of the sick personnel from the LS-57 RHIB to the PCG RHIB.

Despite the threatening presence of various CCG small vessels, the PCG RHIB was able to return to the main PCG vessel without further interruption. The sick personnel was then provided with urgent medical attention. The personnel is now stable. PCG-WPS