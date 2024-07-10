One dead, six missing after river sweeps pick-up truck in Cebu

One person died while six were missing after a pick-up truck carrying 17 passengers from a party got swept away by a river in Barangay Lower Natimao-an, Carmen, Cebu on Monday afternoon.

According to the Carmen Police Station, the body of an 11-year-old girl was retrieved while four other children and two adults were missing. These were the persons carried away by the river.

Ten passengers of the pick-up truck were rescued.

In a report, the police said the driver of the pick-up truck was taking his passengers home from a party in Middle Earth Resort when he crossed a spillway at Barangay Cantucong. The vehicle was stuck by a rock and was swept away.

A search and rescue operation is being conducted to find the six missing individuals. Jaspearl Tan/DMS