President pays tribute to former First Lady Imelda Marcos on birthday

Former first lady Imelda Marcos took care of the "soul" of the country, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said in his tribute to his mother, who turned 95 last July 2.

In a video blog in his social media account Sunday, he recalled how his father, Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr., tasked her mother to take care of the "soul" of the country, while the former president managed its "body."

"That is why she focused on the arts and culture. That became her advocacy so we can be proud of our being Filipino," the President said.

His mother led the construction of facilities like the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Folk Arts Theatre in Pasay City.

She also focused on the construction of specialty medical facilities such as the National Kidney Center, the Philippine Children's Medical Center, and the Heart Center in Quezon City.

"Those specialty centers were able to save many lives. They are so effective that is why we are increasing their numbers, but I am only continuing what was started by my mother," Marcos said.

"She treats everyone the same and is able to touch their hearts. I am not able to master (such skill)," he said. DMS