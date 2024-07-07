Marcos eyes strengthened PH-UK ties with Britain’s new prime minister

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said he is looking forward to deepening the bonds between the Philippines and the United Kingdom with its new leadership.

In his message, Marcos congratulated the UK's Labour Party and newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“On behalf of the Philippines, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Labour Party and @Kier_Starmer. We wish the new government success and look forward to further strengthening our deep and longstanding ties,” he said.

The 2024 UK parliamentary elections held on Thursday, July 4, favored the Labour Party, achieving a landslide victory, replacing the 14-year leadership under the Conservative Party.

The Philippines and the UK established diplomatic ties on July 4, 1946.

In 2021, the two countries agreed to undertake bilateral cooperation under the UK-Philippines Enhanced Partnership, aiming to forge closer ties in trade and investment, technology, and security and defense. Presidential News Desk