440 infra projects eyed for Northern Mindanao

Key infrastructure programs are being pursued by the government to help boost agricultural productivity in Northern Mindanao, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos was in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, on Friday where he led the ceremonial distribution of land titles and farm machineries and equipment to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

In his speech, Marcos said that apart from the programs and services extended, a total of 440 infrastructure projects will be implemented across Northern Mindanao. The combined budget for the projects is pegged at P 27.62 million and awaiting approval.

The projects, which include farm-to-market-roads, irrigation systems, and potable water systems, will be undertaken by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR). They are expected to benefit a total of 176 agrarian reform communities (ARCs) covering 524 ARB organizations (ARBOs) in the region.

“Ilan lamang po iyan sa mga ginagawa nating hakbang upang matiyak na mayroong sapat na pagkain ang sambayanang Pilipino,” the President said. “Asahan ninyong pag-iibayuhin pa namin ang pagsiguro na namumuhay nang may dignidad at kaginhawaan ang ating mga magigiting na magsasaka,” the President said.

Of the total 440 proposed projects, 155 will be constructed in Bukidnon; 26 in Camiguin; 55 in Lanao del Norte; 142 in Misamis Occidental; and 62 in Misamis Oriental. To date, DAR has 21 ongoing infrastructure projects in the region.

Of the figure, 17 are in Bukidnon while four are in Camiguin. Presidential News Desk