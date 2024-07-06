English Articles

The Philippine side ''should face the consequences of its own action'', the China Foreign Ministry spokesperson said following the Philippines ' demand for China to pay at least P60 million for the properties they damaged during the June 17 incident in Ayungin Shoal.

This was the statement of Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning in a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

"The Philippine vessels were carrying out an illegal 'resupply mission' which violated China’s territorial waters and staged a provocation when stopped by China Coast Guard, who acted lawfully and rightfully to defend China’s sovereignty," she added.

''The Philippine side should face the consequences of its own action,'' added Mao.

Mao made her remarks after Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. demanded China to pay for the damage caused by the China Coast Guard to the equipment of the Philippine rotation and resupply vessels.

Brawner said aside from paying at least P60 million for the damage to two Philippine vessels the military is also looking into the possibility of charging China with the cost of restructuring the thumb of SN1 Jeffrey Facundo who got injured and lost his right thumb during the incident.

He also reiterated his demand for China to return the seven high powered firearms they confiscated from the Philippine Navy.

When asked about the demand to return the firearms to the AFP, Mao said that she is not familiar with it and reiterated that "the Philippines illegally intruded the waters of Ren’ai Jiao in China’s Nansha Qundao and seriously violated China’s sovereignty" and that the China Coast Guard only "responded with law enforcement measures that are fully legitimate, justified and lawful".

"We urge the Philippines to stop the infringement activities and provocations, and return to the right track of properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation," she said. Robina Asido/DMS