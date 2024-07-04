PNP identifies person of interest in kidnap, killing of two executives

Probers have identified persons of interest in the kidnapping for ransom and killing of two foreign business executives whose bodies were found in Camarines Sur, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said the Anti-Kidnapping group is working on leads on the case involving Xia Ke Fu, a Chinese national and marketing director at Suzhou RainMed Medical Technology, and Chinese-American Jimmy Sing Sun.

The two were found dead in a ravine in Barangay Patitinan in Sagnay town on June 24 at around 12:05 p.m., according to an investigation report from the Bicol police.

The remains of the foreigners were wrapped in a blanket beside the cliff.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday said the ministry ''will work with relevant departments to provide instructions to our Embassy in Manila to closely follow-up on the case and make sure everything is properly handled.''

Fajardo said the victims arrived in the country on June 20 to meet with Chinese nationals supposedly for a business transaction.

Upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the victims were fetched by unidentified men.

One of the victims was still communicating with his wife until the evening of June 20, Fajardo said.

“Kinabukasan ay may nareceive na mga demands for ransom itong asawa,” she said.

The suspects initially asked for five million yuan which was reduced to three million yuan.

The wife’s victim paid ransom money but was still not able to contact him. A lawyer of the family sought assistance from the Chinese embassy.

Police discovered of the victims’ remains in Camarines Sur. The victims' families went to the province on June 28 and identified the remains. DMS