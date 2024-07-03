China, Philippines to enhance cooperation in law enforcement

In a meeting held on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian met Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, chairman of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), to explore ways of strengthening the two countries' partnership in the fight against transnational criminal activities.

China expressed its appreciation for the recent actions taken by Philippine law enforcement authorities to counter illegal offshore gambling and to rescue several Chines nationals, the PAOCC said in a statement released Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Commission filed two criminal charges against two Chinese before the Department of Justice in connection with their alleged role in illegal activities inside a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Porac, Pampanga.

The meeting came as the Chinese government reported that a Chinese national was kidnapped and killed.

''The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines stayed in close touch with the Philippine side and urged it to make every possible effort to work on the case and take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese nationals in the Philippines,'' said China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning Tuesday.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has been actively collaborating and maintaining open communication channels with their Philippine counterparts throughout this process, it added

This strengthened cooperation '' sends a clear message criminal syndicates operating across borders that their malicious activities will not be tolerated nor allowed to undermine the security and stability of these nations,'' the PAOCC said.

''It also paves the way for the exchange of expertise, intelligence sharing, and joint operations, enabling the authorities on both sides to effectively disrupt and dismantle criminal networks,'' it said.

''With a confident and determined approach, both countries are well-positioned to overcome any challenges and ensure that justice prevails over criminal activities,'' said the commission. DMS