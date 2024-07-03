AFP mum on Putin's comment

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) refuse to comment on the recent announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume its production of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles and consider where to deploy them after the United States brought missiles to the Philippines and Denmark.

"This is not matter for the AFP to comment on. We defer this to our higher agencies," AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla said in a press conference in camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

It can be recalled that the US Army's Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system was brought to the country as part of this year's Balikatan exercises that run from April 22 to May 10, 2024.

''As far as the AFP is concerned it was used during Balikatan and other exercises, as to its further disposition that would be answered by higher authorities, higher levels from the AFP," she added.

News reports said that Putin spoke on state television that Russia has pledged not to deploy such missiles yet the "United States not only produces these missile systems, but has already brought them to Europe for exercises, to Denmark. Quite recently, it was announced that they are in the Philippines." Robina Asido/DMS