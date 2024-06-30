Philippines still committed to peace and diplomacy despite China provocative and illegal actions

The Philippines remains committed to promoting peace and diplomacy despite the provocative and illegal actions of China that violate the sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction of the country, National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said on Friday.

"Despite all these provocative, unilateral, and illegal actions that continue to violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, we are still committed to promoting peace and resolving issues through "dialogue and diplomacy"," he said in his speech at the thanksgiving dinner on Friday night.

"Rebuilding a conducive environment for peaceful dialogue and consultations is also something that we have to continue working on together," he added.

Ano said that while the Philippines "vehemently denounce and repeatedly express grave concerns on the continued hostile behaviors of our neighbor, our commitment and pursuit for peace and stability within and around our territory is not pushed to the side."

"As President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has emphasized during the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-la Dialogue, the region and the world cannot afford any other future for the South China Sea other than the one envisioned by ASEAN which is "a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity," he said.

"In fact, we have been exerting our best efforts to urge China to respect and act in accordance with international laws, rules and orders and be true to their words by translating them into actions." said Ano.

The national security adviser assures that "in the face of all these foreign incursions" the administration together with the "Armed Forces of the Philippines leading the charge, will continue to defend our nation and our people, our territorial integrity, and sovereign rights."

"We are determined as ever to progressively build our defense capabilities to effectively deter and counter all threats to our nation’s peace and security. As a sovereign state, it is our duty as well to upgrade our readiness and capabilities to assert our rights and push back against illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive tactics," he said.

"In this respect, no country can stop us from bolstering our defense posture and tell us what to do and what not to do within our Exclusive Economic Zone. In all of these, with you by our side, we continue to hope and work together so that sooner, rather than later, we will see clearer horizons and calmer seas in our rightful territory, all in the name of a more peaceful and stable region we all aspire for," he added. Robina Asido/DMS