Japan to give assets to deter June 17 harassment

Japan vows to provide necessary assets needed by the Philippines to deter a repeat of the June 17 harassment by the China Coast Guard against Filipino Navy sailors in Ayungin Shoal.

Wada Yoshiaki, a member of the House of Representatives and former Senior Advisor to the Minister of Defense, told a press conference on Friday "any severe incidents occurring in the pacific area will give severe economic damage to Japan, Philippines and other countries."

"Japan and the Philippines should work together to make sure that such incidents in the West Philippine Sea should not happen any further. To do so, Japan is committed and ready to provide necessary assets to the Philippines … protect the Philippines," he said.

"Having seen the incident on 17th June and all sorts of ... in the West Philippine Sea, they are really, the act of piracy, we condemn such activities by China. And the support we can provide will be like defense assets, defense training, also supply chain, any... assistance that the Philippines may need we will try our best to provide," he added.

Former Japan Minister of Defense Onodera Itsunori, a member of the House of Representatives, said like the Philippines, Japan also experienced harassment by China in the East China Sea.

"I believe the Philippines and Japan have something in common which is that in the disputed waters, we are also being harassed by China. You also experienced similar harassment by China in the Second Thomas Shoal but similar things happened to us about ten years ago in Senkaku Island," he said.

"Since then, our coast guard is actually handling it against China's harassment in the Senkaku Island… Many Japanese back home actually share the same idea with me that is a really horrible thing to happen to you. And of course we support the stance of the Philippines," he added. Robina Asido/DMS