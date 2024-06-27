Philippines appoints four new defense and Armed Forces attaches

The Philippines has appointed Captain Peter Tolentino III as the new Defense and Armed Forces Attache (DAFA) to Japan, an Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) official said Wednesday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs office chief, said AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. welcomed Tolentino and other DAFA's at the general headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo.

Other incoming Defense and Armed Forces Attache include Col. Franklin Fabic who will represent as DAFA for Russia; Col. Joseph Jeremias Cirilo Dator, who will serve as DAFA to Spain; and Col. Emerson Delos Santos, who will take on the role of DAFA in Indonesia.

Trinidad said each of the appointed DAFA's "has been selected for their outstanding qualifications and dedication to advancing overseas Philippine defense interests".

In his statement, Brawner emphasized the critical roles of Defense and Armed Forces Attaches in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between the Philippines and partner countries at a strategic level.

"The AFP remains committed to enhancing its global presence and ensuring that its diplomatic corps continues to effectively represent Philippine interests on the international stage," said Trinidad. Robina Asido/DMS