US urges China to cease harassing Philippine ships in South China Sea

The United States urges China to cease harassment of Philippine vessels in South China Sea and stop its interference with the freedoms of navigation and overflight in the region.

In her remarks during the East-West Center’s International Media Conference in Manila, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson noted that "the chorus against threats to peace and stability in the South China Sea is growing louder and stronger each day".

"When the United States sees our partners being bullied in their backyard, we speak up. And we encourage others to speak up as well ? and they are doing so," she said.

"With like minded partners and all who support the rule of law, we urge the PRC (People's Republic of China) to cease harassment of Philippine vessels lawfully operating in the Philippine exclusive economic zones; to halt its disruption to states’ sovereign rights to explore, utilize, conserve, and manage natural resources in their territories and EEZs; and to end its interference with the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all states lawfully operating in the region," she added.

Carlson reiterated that "the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling firmly rejected the PRC’s expansive South China Sea maritime claims, including any PRC claim to the area determined by the Arbitral Tribunal to be part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf."

"We will continue to support the Philippines and other partners on these issues," she said.

She also emphasized that a “free and open Indo?Pacific,” is a region that is "free from coercion from other countries, open to trade and investment, and governed by international law".

"This means fishers can earn their livelihoods in traditional fishing grounds without harassment. Those countries can enjoy a healthy marine ecosystem, free from damage from dredging, overfishing, or land reclamation. It means enjoying a democratic way of life, with a free press and vibrant civil society," she added.

It can be recalled that in their previous statements, Chinese officials were criticizing the United States alleged interference in the issues related to the South China Sea and that US commitment to defend the Philippines must not harm China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the area. Robina Asido/DMS