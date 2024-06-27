NSC expresses belief that China wants to scale down WPS situation

As the Philippines is focusing on a diplomatic and peaceful solution of the maritime tension, the National Security Council (NSC) expressed belief that China also wants to de-escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

In a radio interview, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya emphasized that the government wants to de-escalating the tension in the West Philippine Sea following the recent incident that resulted to the loss of a thumb by a Navy Special Operations Group soldier during last week's rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

"We enter into discussions with China with open mind. It means we are realistic. We are aware that there is possible deception. We are not sure on the sincerity but that does not mean that we are not going to talk because we feel in the NSC that China also wants to de-escalate the situation," he said.

"There are official and unofficial channels that we are using with China to look for a common ground and solution for this problem, so we are very very hopeful," he said.

Malaya said the negotiation was not meant to give away the Ayungin Shoal as he assures that the Philippines will continue the regular RoRe mission for the troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre.

"The purpose of the negotiation is to lower the tensions, and not to give away the Ayungin Shoal. That is very clear to us, we will not budge," he said.

"There are many ways to conduct resupply for our troops. They don't need to worry, our people should also not worry, we're always here for BRP Sierra Madre. The commitment of the president and the government to continue the RoRe mission is very clear. We will not be intimidated. We will continue the RoRe mission notwithstanding the aggressive actions and illegal use of force by the Chinese Coast Guard," he added.

During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the Philippines is working hard to bring China back to the negotiation table amid the recent tension.

He said a working group meeting was held last week, in preparation for the bilateral consultation with Chinese counterparts which he hopes to hold early next month. Robina Asido/DMS