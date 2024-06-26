BI welcomes tighter DFA measures for visa issuance by PH posts abroad

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco welcomes the tighter measures implemented by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in issuing entry visas to Chinese nationals.

“We welcome this update as it adds another strong layer of protection against foreigners who might attempt to exploit the visa system,” said Tansingco.

He shared that in February last year, the BI has implemented a major overhaul of its systems by deactivating its port operations division. The BI has likewise recently introduced online applications for tourist visa extensions and other essential BI services.

Tansingco shared that they have also initiated integrated systems with numerous government agencies such as the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, among others, to make verifications seamless and eliminate opportunities for corruption by automating processes.

It can be recalled that last June 13, the DFA announced that Chinese nationals applying for temporary visitor’s visas at Philippine foreign service posts will now be required to submit their Chinese Social Insurance Record Certificates.

The move, according to the DFA, was made following “headline discovery of fraudulently-obtained passports and visas resulting in the illicit entry and overstay” of foreigners in the Philippines.

Tansingco said that the tightening of visa requirements is a welcome development and will add another strong layer of defense against illegal aliens attempting to abuse the country’s visa system.

In 2023, the BI denied the entry of 3,359 foreigners, with 61 percent of which were tagged as likely to become a public charge.

“We welcome this move to have a stronger pre-vetting action as both agencies work hand-in-hand to protect against the entry of undesirable aliens,” he added. Bureau of Immigration